Chico man charged in fatal Nord Avenue crash
Bryan Dawson, 24, of Chico, was arraigned at Butte County Superior Court in Oroville on felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more causing injury. Dawson, who appeared in court wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit, did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance.
