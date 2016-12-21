Chico man charged in fatal Nord Avenu...

Chico man charged in fatal Nord Avenue crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Mercury-Register

Bryan Dawson, 24, of Chico, was arraigned at Butte County Superior Court in Oroville on felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more causing injury. Dawson, who appeared in court wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit, did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Fri curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec 12 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
News Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09) Nov '16 Reddic 30
News Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10) Nov '16 TheKing 27
News Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08) Nov '16 Bouie sister 2
Need help identifying this Richvale family Oct '16 Terpy 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,961

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC