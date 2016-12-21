California boosts water-supply projections amid wet weather
With the rainy season off to a strong start, California officials on Wednesday more than doubled the amount of water they expect to provide next year from the State Water Project. Officials had been proceeding with caution after five years of drought, projecting last month that the state's massive network of reservoirs, pumps and pipelines would distribute only 20 percent of the requested water.
