Ormond man accused of pointing shotgu...

Ormond man accused of pointing shotgun in road rage confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

William R. Ramey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of liquor by underage person. He is accused of pointing the shotgun at Antoinette Saintvil, 48, and her son, Salnave Guillaume, 23, both of Daytona Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet Rosati Tue Floriduh 2
News ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11) Jul 1 Pete Stillion 5
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 30 kyman 209
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 30 kyman 4
News Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11) Jun 29 Hayzelnutt 19
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,216 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC