Ormond man accused of pointing shotgun in road rage confrontation

William R. Ramey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of liquor by underage person. He is accused of pointing the shotgun at Antoinette Saintvil, 48, and her son, Salnave Guillaume, 23, both of Daytona Beach.

