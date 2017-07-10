Good Samaritan Killed Trying to Save Victims Life
A Florida man lost his life trying to help victims of a hit-and-run crash Tuesday on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. NBC affiliate WESH-TV said the incident occurred near Ormond Beach around 1:30 am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. J. Larizza and his Network of "CORRUPT PROSE... (Jun '13)
|Jul 9
|Nancy ROjas
|44
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jul 7
|Terry m
|9
|Sleeping with your husband (Dec '14)
|Jul 7
|Terry m
|4
|Janet Rosati
|Jul 4
|Floriduh
|2
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|Jul 1
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 30
|kyman
|209
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 30
|kyman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC