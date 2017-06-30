Food truck craze could hit Daytona Beach

City leaders are considering allowing the mobile restaurants that sell everything from burgers to egg rolls to enchiladas in more parts of Daytona Beach on a more regular basis. Food trucks are allowed in the city now only for short periods of time during special events such as festivals in parks and Bike Week on Main Street. But city commissioners will decide over the next few months whether to make them permanent or semi-permanent fixtures in some parts of the city.

