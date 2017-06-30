3 Things to Do Tuesday

Watch fireworks in Ormond Beach with the kids, see the July 4 Spectacular in Port Orange or celebrate America's birthday in Lake Helen ... 1. A Celebration of Independence Day in Ormond Beach, 7 p.m., Ormond Beach City Hall Plaza across the Granada Bridge to Rockefeller Gardens. Enjoy live music, kids' activities and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.