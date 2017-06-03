Volusia County operation leads to 18 ...

Volusia County operation leads to 18 arrests for lewd activity in parks

45 min ago

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested 18 men in an undercover sting operation targeting lewd activity at local parks that ended Friday, according to sheriff's office spokesman Gary Davidson. "These types of activities impact the quality of life of our citizens," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Saturday.

