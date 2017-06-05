Tattoo shop hoping to open on Main St...

Tattoo shop hoping to open on Main Street; challenges remain

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The couple, who own and run a tattoo shop in Ormond by the Sea, decided to take a shot at opening a second body art studio on Main Street. But not long after they started leasing the bottom floor of 514 Main St. two months ago, they began to glimpse the struggle that could be ahead as they go through the steps necessary to legally tattoo people in Daytona Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... 4 hr TRUTH HURTS 1
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Thu Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC