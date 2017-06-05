Remains tied missing Deltona woman
Sheriff's spokesman Gary Davidson said human remains found off Broadway Avenue near Ormond Beach in November were identified as those of Maria Milagros Marquez-Rivera, 40. Marquez-Rivera was reported missing Oct. 4. A family member reported than that they last spoke to Marquez-Rivera on the telephone on Oct. 3, investigators said. About seven weeks later, on Nov. 25, 2016, a hunter found her skeletal remains in a wooded area, Davidson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 5
|Anon
|7
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Jun 2
|Dissappearing Island
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC