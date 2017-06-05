Remains tied missing Deltona woman

Sheriff's spokesman Gary Davidson said human remains found off Broadway Avenue near Ormond Beach in November were identified as those of Maria Milagros Marquez-Rivera, 40. Marquez-Rivera was reported missing Oct. 4. A family member reported than that they last spoke to Marquez-Rivera on the telephone on Oct. 3, investigators said. About seven weeks later, on Nov. 25, 2016, a hunter found her skeletal remains in a wooded area, Davidson said.

