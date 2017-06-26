Rain adds to dune erosion in Ormond-by-the-Sea
Nearly nine months after Hurricane Matthew ripped away dunes along the coast of Flagler County and northern Volusia County, Ormond-by-the-Sea residents are growing increasingly concerned as they watch the dunes continue to erode. “It almost looks like a front end loader went into it,” said Jim Albus, a semi-retired chemical engineer who lives across the street from the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 23
|Truethis
|208
|Janet Rosati
|Jun 19
|Volusia
|1
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC