Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested
A Melbourne woman was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and drunken driving after her sport utility vehicle struck a man crossing South Atlantic Avenue in Ormond Beach, authorities said Saturday. Ormond Beach Police spokesman Keith Walker said police arrived about 11 p.m. Friday night to the intersection of Millsap Road and South Atlantic Avenue after receiving a call about a man lying in the roadway. Charles J.Bofinger, 63, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had been struck by a vehicle.
