Police looking for tagger spraying graffiti in Daytona Beach
The latest graffiti was found on the Starlite Diner, a 7-Eleven store which is under construction and other spots on the beachside. The graffiti was similar to some found in Ormond Beach and investigators there said at the time they believed the same person was responsible for spray painting several buildings.
