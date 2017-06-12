Parents Fatally Overdose In Car While Three Kids Watch A Movie In The Backseat
A Florida couple who suffered a fatal drug overdose in a car while their three children watched a movie in the backseat died from ingesting fentanyl, according to the medical examiner. Daniel and Heather Kelsey grabbed headlines New Year's Eve after authorities in Ormond Beach found the couple slumped outside a maroon Ford Freestyle pulled over with the hazards blinking on Interstate-4.
