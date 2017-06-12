Ormond Beach couple killed in fentanyl overdose

Husband and wife found dead on the side of I-4 on New Year's Eve while children watched a movie inside the still-running SUV The Ormond Beach couple who died on the side of Interstate 4 in December, while their three sons watched a movie in the family's running vehicle, suffered accidental fentanyl overdose, the Volusia County Medical Examiner has concluded. The Volusia County Sheriff's office made the announcement in a late night news release shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

