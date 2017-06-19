New Beachside Development Committee to hold inaugural meeting
The new citizens task force aimed at improving the beachside regions between Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach Shores will have its first meeting Wednesday. The Beachside Redevelopment Committee, initiated and appointed by the Volusia County Council, will gather at 6:30 p.m. in the Dennis R. McGee Room on the second floor of Daytona Beach International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
