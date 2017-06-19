New Beachside Development Committee t...

New Beachside Development Committee to hold inaugural meeting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The new citizens task force aimed at improving the beachside regions between Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach Shores will have its first meeting Wednesday. The Beachside Redevelopment Committee, initiated and appointed by the Volusia County Council, will gather at 6:30 p.m. in the Dennis R. McGee Room on the second floor of Daytona Beach International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 23 Truethis 208
Janet Rosati Jun 19 Volusia 1
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 12 RuffnReddy 3
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC