Massive manufactured home community rising in Ormond Beach

Construction finally underway on 1,577-home Plantation Oaks development just north of US 1, on east side of I-95 ORMOND BEACH - The first new manufactured home community in Florida in more than a decade is taking shape near the intersection of U.S Highway 1 and Interstate 95. The 427-lot initial phase of the Plantation Oaks of Ormond Beach will also feature a clubhouse and community center that will include card, pool and exercise rooms, an activities center, a cafe and large kitchen and outdoor amenities such as tennis, pickle ball and shuffleboard courts, walking and bicycle trails, and an Olympic-size, zero-entry swimming pool. The gated private active adult community will be "golf cart-friendly."

