Man gets life for stabbing Ormond Beach couple during home invasion

1 hr ago

A 20-year-old transient man has been sentenced to life in prison for sneaking into the house of an Ormond Beach couple in the dead of night and savagely stabbing the pair, nearly killing the husband. Michael Dakota Phillips pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

