Hulla s Seafood in Ormond set to expand

ORMOND BEACH – A landmark restaurant and seafood market is planning to expand this summer with help from a city grant program designed to assist small businesses. Hull's Seafood Restaurant & Market, a fixture on the Ormond Beach dining scene for more than three decades, has approved architectural designs to build a 2,766 square foot open-air dining area behind the existing restaurant and seafood market at 111 W. Granada Boulevard.

