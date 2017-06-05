Guard knocks gun from robbera s hand, tosses him from resort
A security guard at an Ormond Beach resort knocked a gun out of a robber's hand, threw the man to floor and then tossed him out of the lobby, police said. Now, police officers are looking for the man who yelled “call the police, call the police,” after being thrown out of the resort, a report states.
