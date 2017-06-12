Goodwill is a Good Fit for Man with Multiple Disabilities
In the past, James struggled to find a job that best suited his abilities, because his communication disorder made it difficult to interact with other people in his environment. He also had other health issues that needed to be addressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 12
|Grunt56
|206
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 12
|RuffnReddy
|3
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Fidget Spinners
|May '17
|cur E ous 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC