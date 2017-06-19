Flight plans: Flagler officials tout ...

Flight plans: Flagler officials tout airport upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

But for several years now, officials have worked to reshape the Flagler Executive Airport into a modern launchpad for aircraft. The lynch pin of that transformation is a $12.2-million plan to relocate and extend the main runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet Rosati Mon Volusia 1
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 12 Grunt56 205
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 12 RuffnReddy 3
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC