Driver of stolen car dies in wreck near railroad tracks in Ormond
A driver of a Chrysler Sebring was found dead Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving went off the road on Wilmette Avenue and flipped upside down in a boggy marsh, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department A Volusia County sheriff's deputy first encountered the red car around 2:23 a.m. on North Nova Road. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to obey and made a U-turn, police said.
