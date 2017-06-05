Driver of stolen car dies in wreck ne...

Driver of stolen car dies in wreck near railroad tracks in Ormond

1 hr ago

A driver of a Chrysler Sebring was found dead Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving went off the road on Wilmette Avenue and flipped upside down in a boggy marsh, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department A Volusia County sheriff's deputy first encountered the red car around 2:23 a.m. on North Nova Road. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to obey and made a U-turn, police said.

