Driver found dead in stolen car identified as Holly Hill teen
A 15-year-old Holly Hill boy was identified as the motorist found dead inside a crashed stolen car, police said Thursday. A Volusia County deputy attempted to pull over Joseph Jay Wixted shortly after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on North Nova Road, but the teen didn't obey and made a U-turn, Ormond Beach police said. The deputy didn't pursue the Chrysler Sebring, which had turned onto Wilmette Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 5
|Anon
|7
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Jun 2
|Dissappearing Island
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC