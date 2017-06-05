Driver found dead in stolen car ident...

Driver found dead in stolen car identified as Holly Hill teen

A 15-year-old Holly Hill boy was identified as the motorist found dead inside a crashed stolen car, police said Thursday. A Volusia County deputy attempted to pull over Joseph Jay Wixted shortly after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on North Nova Road, but the teen didn't obey and made a U-turn, Ormond Beach police said. The deputy didn't pursue the Chrysler Sebring, which had turned onto Wilmette Avenue.

