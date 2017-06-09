Don't kill Amtrak in Florida | Editorial
If you're one of the million Amtrak Florida riders who travel north or south on the service, start thinking of a new way home. That's because all long-distance Amtrak routes would be axed in President Trump 's proposed budget.
