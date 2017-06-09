Don't kill Amtrak in Florida | Editorial

Don't kill Amtrak in Florida | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

If you're one of the million Amtrak Florida riders who travel north or south on the service, start thinking of a new way home. That's because all long-distance Amtrak routes would be axed in President Trump 's proposed budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... 22 hr TRUTH HURTS 1
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Thu Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC