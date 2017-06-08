Deltona woman's death being investigated as homicide, Volusia Sheriff's office says
A missing persons case involving a Deltona woman is now being treated as a homicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A hunter found human remains confirmed to be Marquez-Rivera's in the woods off Ormond Beach on Nov. 25, according to sheriff's office spokesman Gary Davidson.
