Autopsy: Florida parents died of overdose with 3 kids in car
A Florida couple found dead near their still-running SUV with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, a medical examiner's report says. Daniel and Heather Kelsey of Ormond Beach were found around 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve alongside Interstate 4, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Sat
|TRUTH HURTS
|1
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Fidget Spinners
|May 11
|cur E ous 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC