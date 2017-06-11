Autopsy: Florida parents died of overdose with 3 kids in car

A Florida couple found dead near their still-running SUV with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, a medical examiner's report says. Daniel and Heather Kelsey of Ormond Beach were found around 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve alongside Interstate 4, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

