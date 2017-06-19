A pair of I-95 accidents snarls traffic for miles in Ormond Beach
Two motor vehicle accidents, one with injuries and another involving a tractor-trailer, on northbound Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach has blocked the center and left lanes backing traffic up for miles, authorities said. The first accident took place at mile marker 275 and traffic is congested for about 3 miles to the U.S. 1 exit, the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting.
