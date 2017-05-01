Woodstock woman Denise Holz-Oosterveld survives shark attack, but suffers terrible loss
Denise Holz-Oosterveld is recovering from a shark bite on April 11 that happened at Ormond Beach Florida. What was supposed to be a carefree family reunion on a Florida beach turned into a nightmare scenario for a Woodstock woman and her family who are still recovering from their ordeal.
