Woman punched to death in bar was doting grandmother
Michael Lamothe, 35, of Ormond Beach, was is accused of punching and killing Jost, a 51-year-old grandmother, at Oyster Bay, a bar on East International Speedway Boulevard. Lamoth was charged with manslaughter and remains at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.
