Three solutions to turn around aging ...

Three solutions to turn around aging urban districts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Metro Jacksonville

Modern Cities shares a Spring 2017 presentation by Ennis Davis, AICP to the board of City Beautiful Jax, highlighting a few cost effective options for stimulating market rate economic development in historic neighborhoods. Just a little bit about myself for those who may not know me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag... 22 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
nest on Walmart sign May 18 passing thru 1
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
roadside tavern May 18 RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC