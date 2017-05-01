Police: Ormond woman clings to car hood as boyfriend drives off with phone
An Ormond Beach Wal-Mart employee used his break time Tuesday to go spy on his girlfriend then force his way into her home and snatched her phone, police said. Anthony Lee, 25, was arrested after the incident at Wal-Mart.
