Police: Ormond woman clings to car ho...

Police: Ormond woman clings to car hood as boyfriend drives off with phone

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

An Ormond Beach Wal-Mart employee used his break time Tuesday to go spy on his girlfriend then force his way into her home and snatched her phone, police said. Anthony Lee, 25, was arrested after the incident at Wal-Mart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roadside tavern Apr 30 joeblow 1
loud boom in OB Friday night Apr 29 just wondering 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God Apr 27 Just Passing By 4
News Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16) Apr 27 SARA1 3
greg justice not who he says! Apr 25 surfmonkey101 1
Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !! Apr 25 Barb 1
Keva Matovina Apr 21 The south 3
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,729,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC