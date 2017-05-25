Police: Ormond Beach man carjacked by 3 gunmen

An Ormond Beach man was pistol whipped, ordered at gunpoint to strip and carjacked at an intersection in Holly Hill and authorities are still looking for the three suspects, police said. Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Fares Fuan Said Jr., 52, was sitting in his 2005 Toyota Matrix at the corner of 2nd Street and Carswell Avenue, when he put his vehicle in park so he could finish a text message, according to a Holly Hill police report.

