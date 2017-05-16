Victor E. Williams, 40, of Palm Coast Charged with use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child, travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child, use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony PHOTOS: Suspects in Volusia County sex sting Victor E. Williams, 40, of Palm Coast Charged with use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child, travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child, use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rnSq4x Victor E. Williams, 40, of Palm Coast Charged with use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child, travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child, use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony Robert A. Knuckles, 59, Palatka Charged with use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child, travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child, use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony, sending ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.