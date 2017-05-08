Ormond Beach police to hold public meeting on crime trends
In an effort to be more transparent, Ormond Beach police will open up their crime trends program to the public Wednesday evening. Similar to the Daytona Beach Police Department's CompStat meetings, Ormond Beach police will talk crimes, where the incidents are occurring in the city and traffic issues during Crime View, Chief Jesse Godfrey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Coat littering
|May 6
|JustSaying
|4
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|roadside tavern
|Apr 30
|joeblow
|1
|loud boom in OB Friday night
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 27
|Just Passing By
|4
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|SARA1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC