Ormond Beach police identify dead man found in SUV near Winn-Dixie

Police have identified the man found dead inside a parked SUV on May 12 outside an Ormond Beach grocery store. A bystander found the body of Andrew McEwen, 21, of Ormond Beach, inside the vehicle parked in front of the Winn-Dixie at 353 W. Granada Blvd. Officer Keith Walker, an Ormond Beach police spokesman, confirmed McEwen's identity on Friday.

