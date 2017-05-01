Lawmakers poised to put homestead exemption increase before voters
There's a good chance that property taxes could drop for many Florida homeowners starting in 2019 as the Legislature is poised to pass legislation that would put a proposal to increase the homestead exemption before voters next year. "I don't think anyone complains about a reduction in taxes," said Volusia County Property Appraiser Larry Bartlett.
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roadside tavern
|Apr 30
|joeblow
|1
|loud boom in OB Friday night
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 27
|Just Passing By
|4
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|SARA1
|3
|greg justice not who he says!
|Apr 25
|surfmonkey101
|1
|Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !!
|Apr 25
|Barb
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 21
|The south
|3
