Florida League of Cities Announces 2017-2018 Legislative Policy Committee Appointments
The Florida League of Cities has announced appointments for its 2017-2018 Legislative Policy Committees. Each committee focuses on a specific area of interest to Florida's cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag...
|Sun
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|May 18
|passing thru
|1
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|Fidget Spinners
|May 11
|cur E ous 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC