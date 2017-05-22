Florida League of Cities Announces 20...

Florida League of Cities Announces 2017-2018 Legislative Policy Committee Appointments

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida League of Cities has announced appointments for its 2017-2018 Legislative Policy Committees. Each committee focuses on a specific area of interest to Florida's cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag... Sun Fitus T Bluster 1
nest on Walmart sign May 18 passing thru 1
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
roadside tavern May 18 RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC