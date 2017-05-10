Decomposing body found at Ormond Beac...

Decomposing body found at Ormond Beach Winn-Dixie

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A passerby at the Ormond Beach Winn-Dixie last week - tipped off by a strong smell - found a man's decomposing body in a car parked at the grocery store, police said Monday. The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was found Friday by the bystander, said Officer Keith Walker with the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) 5 hr ThePercosetLady 6
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
roadside tavern May 9 Al sauer 2
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God May 9 Al sauer 5
Palm Coat littering May 6 JustSaying 4
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen May 5 Beach Walker Bob 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC