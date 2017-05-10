Decomposing body found at Ormond Beach Winn-Dixie

A passerby at the Ormond Beach Winn-Dixie last week - tipped off by a strong smell - found a man's decomposing body in a car parked at the grocery store, police said Monday. The man, who has not yet been identified by police, was found Friday by the bystander, said Officer Keith Walker with the Ormond Beach Police Department.

