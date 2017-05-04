7 years and still shining: Salty Churcha s Sunday sunrise service Updated at
A dozen people met on the sand in Ormond Beach on April 11, 2007, to celebrate the sunrise and their faith. It was the week after Easter and Brad Yates and Cal Fisher, of the nearby Salty Church, began a Sunday tradition that has continued to this day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
