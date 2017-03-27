Port Orange teen killed in motorcycle crash
A Port Orange teenager was killed Friday night when his motorcycle struck a telephone pole on Atlantic Avenue in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker said Zachariah Warner, 18, was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
