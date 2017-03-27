Port Orange teen killed in motorcycle...

Port Orange teen killed in motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A Port Orange teenager was killed Friday night when his motorcycle struck a telephone pole on Atlantic Avenue in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker said Zachariah Warner, 18, was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trash on Atlantic Ave 3 hr Jim 1
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) 4 hr Evelyn 20
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Thu Gfod 227
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Thu Grunt56 186
News Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f... Mar 29 Pat Creegan 1
Molly brown Mar 29 Crazy 13
Why was Daytona Walmart closed? Mar 26 Pwm Harvey 1
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC