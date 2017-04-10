Police: Daytona robbery of elderly woman ends in Ormond after high-speed chase, crash
A man robbed an elderly woman walking on Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach on Sunday night then sped off but crashed in Ormond Beach during a police chase, authorities said. The suspect, whose identity was not immediately available, reportedly robbed the woman by the Daytona Shore Inn at 805 N. Atlantic Ave. around 6:24 p.m., said Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Lyda Longa.
