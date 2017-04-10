Ormond food bank helps a all people who are hungrya

Driven by her trusty neighbor Friday morning, 61-year-old Suzanne Stockton, Gutman watched as volunteers loaded up her neighbor's SUV with bags of turkeys, ham, canned goods, pastries, fruit and even toiletries that will keep Gutman and her husband, who has been in and out of the hospital, fed for weeks, she said. “I was going to buy a ham, but now that money will help with something else,” Gutman said, standing outside of the car with the help of her cane.

