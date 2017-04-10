Ormond Beach weighs west-end rec center
Ormond Beach leaders are considering building a multi-purpose community center west of Interstate 95, but they want to hear from residents to make certain that's what they want, too. The city will host a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, just next door to the proposed 20-acre site at the Pathways Elementary media center. The Volusia County School Board owns the parcel, but according to the city, has no immediate plans to use it, so Ormond is looking to either create a shared-use arrangement or ask the board to deed the city the land.
