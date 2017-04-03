Ormond Beach hears support, concerns ...

Ormond Beach hears support, concerns about rec center

ORMOND BEACH - If the first community meeting weighing a west-end rec center was an accurate gauge, more than half of residents in the area are highly interested. At least 60 people gathered at the Pathways Elementary School cafeteria Thursday night both to give suggestions and voice opposition to a possible community center that would service areas west of Interstate 95. While those who were against a parks project were vocal about it, a vast majority claimed they'd like to see some kind of activity center on the 20-acre, vacant parcel next to Pathways Elementary.

