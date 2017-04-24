OBPD will start fining pedestrians, b...

OBPD will start fining pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers for violating crosswalk regulations

Monday Apr 17 Read more: YourObserver

The Ormond Beach Police Department is currently participating in a High Visibility Enforcement program to address pedestrian and bicycle safety issues within the city. Particularly with crosswalk safety and violations by pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles.

