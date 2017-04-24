Jewish Federation hosts Holocaust observance
Six Holocaust survivors will be honored Sunday at a community-wide Holocaust observance and Independence Day of the State of Israel celebration. Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler, Inc., the annual event will be held at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth-El, 579 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach.
