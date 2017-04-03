Interstate 95 backed up in Ormond aft...

Interstate 95 backed up in Ormond after dump truck fire

58 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Traffic was backed up Friday afternoon on Interstate 95 in both directions in the Ormond Beach area due to a dump truck fire. Emergency crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the scene of the fire in the northbound lanes, about a mile-and-a-half south of the U.S. 1 overpass, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

