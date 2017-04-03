FL City Seeks Bids for Double Tank Rehab

The City of Ormond Beach is seeking contractors for the rehabilitation of two existing water tanks located in Ormond Beach, Florida. The project involves cleaning and recoating of the existing 250,000-gallon water treatment plant elevated water tank and the 400,000 gallon Breakaway Trails elevated reclaimed water tank.

