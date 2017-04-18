Fatal motorcycle crash closes US 1 in Ormond Beach
One motorcyclist is dead and his passenger was injured after colliding with a Volvo station wagon in Ormond Beach Saturday afternoon. Lynda Webber was driving her grandchildren to a pool party going northbound on Yonge Street when she saw the accident in her rearview mirror.
