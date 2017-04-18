El Faro widow turns anguish into mission for safer ships
Rochelle Hamm 's eyes fill with tears when she reads her terrified husband's last words - uttered as the cargo freighter El Faro went down in hurricane, taking the lives of Frank Hamm and 32 others. A few lines later, the transcript ends, along with the lives of Hamm and the captain who desperately sought to save him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keva Matovina
|Fri
|The south
|3
|Mark Matovina
|Fri
|Sunshine state
|5
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Fri
|Florida sucks
|23
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Florida sucks
|206
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Fri
|private eye
|3
|Palm Coat littering
|Apr 17
|TonyM
|3
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 17
|Justice seeker
|233
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC